Women's Inpatient Specialty Environment of Recovery (WISER)

WISER programming is grounded in the highest level of trauma-focused evidence-based treatments, which are provided mostly in group therapy.

WISER is a 4-5 week program housed in an inpatient, psychiatric setting at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston. After completing the program and acquiring new skills, techniques, and insights to improve her quality of life, the Veteran will return to her home clinic and resume outpatient treatment.

Note: The WISER program has implemented COVID precautions. Please contact the WISER social worker for updates.