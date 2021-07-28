Women's Inpatient Specialty Environment of Recovery (WISER)
WISER is a trauma-informed, intensive treatment approach tailored specifically for women Veterans with a diagnosis of PTSD, mood or anxiety disorder, and co-occurring substance abuse/dependence.
WISER programming is grounded in the highest level of trauma-focused evidence-based treatments, which are provided mostly in group therapy.
WISER is a 4-5 week program housed in an inpatient, psychiatric setting at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston. After completing the program and acquiring new skills, techniques, and insights to improve her quality of life, the Veteran will return to her home clinic and resume outpatient treatment.
Note: The WISER program has implemented COVID precautions. Please contact the WISER social worker for updates.
- Recovery
- Safety & Trust
- Effective Coping Skills
- Empowerment
- Healthy Intimate Relationships
- Quality of Life
- Mindfulness
- Connection to Others
- Wisdom of Women
- Dialectical Behavior Skills
- Cognitive Processing Therapy
- Seeking Safety
- Women’s Wellness and Nutrition Classes
- Skills Groups
- Occupational/ Recreational Therapy
- Individual Therapy (when appropriate)
- Multidisciplinary Case Management
- Diagnostic Assessment
- Intensive Group Therapy
- Intensive Individual Therapy
- Consultation with Veteran’s mental health outpatient provider prior to discharge from ROVER
An essential part of the treatment provided on WISER is a commitment made by each Veteran to be an active participant in all activities (i.e., group and individual therapy meetings) outlined in her treatment plan.
- Female Veterans
- Diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder, mood or anxiety disorder; co-occurring substance use disorder
- Willing and cognitively able to participate in intensive group therapy with other female Veterans
- Commitment to engage in comprehensive treatment for 4-5 weeks
- Current participation in outpatient treatment
- Contact your local mental health provider who can place a request (consult) for the WISER team to contact you about admitting to the program.
- The WISER team will contact you directly to arrange a telephone interview with you.
- If you are an appropriate candidate for WISER, we will set a day for you to start your treatment in the program.
- For more information, call 713-791-1414, ext. 26774.
Contact
Jarvis Corbitt, LMSW
Social Worker
Phone: 713-791-1414, ext. 26774