 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Ahmaya Mustafa, PharmD

Ahmaya Mustafa, PharmD

PGY1 Pharmacy Resident

VA Houston health care

  • Education: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Pharmacy
  • Hometown: Austin, TX
  • Research: Cost effective analysis between valbenazine and deutetrabenazine in a veteran population
  • Why VA Houston: MEDVAMC offers a variety of inpatient and outpatient rotations, a diverse patient population, and strong residency leadership, which is the optimal setting for growth as a pharmacist. Additionally, training within a VA allows pharmacists to practice at the top of their license to have a greater impact on patient care.
Last updated: