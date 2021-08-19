Ahmaya Mustafa, PharmD
PGY1 Pharmacy Resident
VA Houston health care
- Education: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Pharmacy
- Hometown: Austin, TX
- Research: Cost effective analysis between valbenazine and deutetrabenazine in a veteran population
- Why VA Houston: MEDVAMC offers a variety of inpatient and outpatient rotations, a diverse patient population, and strong residency leadership, which is the optimal setting for growth as a pharmacist. Additionally, training within a VA allows pharmacists to practice at the top of their license to have a greater impact on patient care.