Alexis Shafii, MD, is a cardiothoracic surgeon with expertise in thoracic transplantation and adult cardiac surgery.

He earned his medical degree from the University of South Florida College of Medicine. Dr. Shafii continued his training with a residency in general surgery in South Florida.

He also completed a thoracic surgery fellowship and advanced cardiac fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic. His clinical focus includes thoracic organ failure, heart and lung transplantation, as well as implantation of mechanical circulatory support devices.

Dr. Shafii is the surgical director of the heart transplant program at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center, as well as surgical director of the heart transplant and left ventricular assist device (LVAD) program at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center.

He previously directed transplant programs at major medical centers in Dallas and Kentucky. In addition to the treatment of end-state heart and lung disease, Dr. Shafii also surgically treats adult acquired cardiac diseases, including coronary artery disease, heart valve disease, and aortic pathologies. His research efforts focus on heart and lung transplantation, ventricular assist devices, and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).