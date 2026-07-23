In this role, Mr. Farooqi oversees one of the largest and most complex hospital systems in the VA, with more than 160,000 Veterans registered for care, 349 acute care beds, a 40-bed Spinal Cord Injury Center, a 141-bed Community Living Center and 11 community-based outpatient clinics. MEDVAMC is the only VA in the country to attain magnet-recognition for nursing excellence five times and is the fastest growing VA medical center in the nation. Mr. Farooqi leads 5600+ employees at the MEDVAMC, with more than two million Veteran outpatient appointments taking place annually.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Farooqi served as the Executive Director at the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System (CAVHCS), a role he held since September of 2020. His tenure at CAVHCS was marked by significant advancements and high-impact initiatives, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he led the organization through unprecedented challenges while maintaining a strong focus on Veteran-centric service and community engagement.

Under Mr. Farooqi’s leadership, CAVHCS, comprised of two historic hospital campuses and seven outpatient sites, earned consecutive 5-star ratings for inpatient quality of care from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as well as maintaining a 5-star community living center for 7 years, and notable improvements in Joint Commission and other accreditation results. His vision for helping Veterans included implementation of a bipartisan Suicide Prevention Awareness Campaign, gaining support from Congressional and state leaders.

In early 2024, Mr. Farooqi took on critical temporary leadership roles as Special Advisor for Oversight and then Acting Executive Director for the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System, where he effectively led a high-complexity health system through a very challenging crisis. He successfully managed crisis communications and implemented fiscal controls, ensuring the organization’s stewardship and financial health and ensuring top quality care to Veterans.

Prior to arriving at CAVHCS, Mr. Farooqi served as the Associate Director/Chief Operations Officer at Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center, where he was known for enhancing operational effectiveness. His extensive health care experience also includes pivotal positions at VA Central Office, a VA Hospital Network Office, and the Atlanta VA Medical Center, where he developed and executed strategic plans that improved healthcare delivery and workforce engagement.

Mr. Farooqi is a recognized leader in the healthcare community, having received the ACHE Distinguished Service Award in 2023, along with several other accolades over the years as a leader in healthcare. He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, has led or is currently a member of various advisory boards, and is a sought-after speaker on topics related to healthcare transformation and health equity.

A Texas native, Mr. Farooqi holds a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Texas Woman’s University and a bachelor’s degree from University of Texas at Austin. He is a graduate of the Texas Academy of Mathematics & Science, and a lifetime member of Mensa. His career is characterized by a deep commitment to serving Veterans and improving healthcare systems, underscoring his role as a transformative leader in the field.