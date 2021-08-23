Amir Zaki, PharmD
PGY2 Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Resident
VA Houston health care
- Education: Xavier University of Louisiana College of Pharmacy
- PGY1: University Medical Center, New Orleans, LA
- Hometown: New Orleans, LA
- Research: Impact of multi-disciplinary OPAT clinic interventions on clinical outcomes and health-care utilization
- Why VA Houston: I chose MEDVAMC because of the wide variety of both inpatient and outpatient experiences available in infectious diseases. From ID consult and stewardship in the inpatient setting to OPAT and HIV clinics in the outpatient setting. Additionally, the patient population and scope of practice specific to the VA were additional reasons as to why I chose MEDVAMC. All in all, I am looking forward to the several opportunities to work towards my career goals with the guidance of the supportive preceptors.