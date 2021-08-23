 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Amir Zaki, PharmD

Amir Zaki, PharmD

PGY2 Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Resident

VA Houston health care

  • Education: Xavier University of Louisiana College of Pharmacy
  • ﻿PGY1: University Medical Center, New Orleans, LA
  • Hometown: New Orleans, LA
  • Research: Impact of multi-disciplinary OPAT clinic interventions on clinical outcomes and health-care utilization
  • Why VA Houston:  I chose MEDVAMC because of the wide variety of both inpatient and outpatient experiences available in infectious diseases. From ID consult and stewardship in the inpatient setting to OPAT and HIV clinics in the outpatient setting. Additionally, the patient population and scope of practice specific to the VA were additional reasons as to why I chose MEDVAMC. All in all, I am looking forward to the several opportunities to work towards my career goals with the guidance of the supportive preceptors.
Last updated: