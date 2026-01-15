Andre’lyn Williams is an advanced practice provider (APP) in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center.

She graduated with a bachelor’s of science from Texas A&M University Corpus-Christi in 2010 and graduated from the Medical Laboratory Science Program at The Methodist Hospital in Houston, TX.

Williams worked as a board-certified medical laboratory scientist, formally known as medical technologist, for five years at Texas Children’s Hospital before deciding to change career paths.

She graduated from University of Texas – Rio Grande Valley Physician Assistant (PA) program in 2017. She is a board-certified physician assistant and has worked in in the Houston VA critical care unit since 2018.

Williams recently received her doctorate of Medical Science degree from the University of Lynchburg in 2023. She is the senior advanced practice provider and serves as a liaison between the advance heart failure and cardiac surgery attendings, SICU and transplant pharmacists, consulted teams and nursing staff to ensure the necessary communication between these groups and the implementation of coordinated patient care.

She has become experienced in caring for post-cardiac surgical patients who require advance therapy, such as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP), left ventricular assist device (LVAD), thoracic and abdominal aneurysm repair and heart transplantation.

Williams has been a member of the Texas Academy of Physician Assistant (TAPA) since 2016, and she has served on the board of directors as the diversity, equity and inclusion committee chair since 2021 where she performs project access visits to high schools in various counties.

She continues to contribute the PA profession by precepting students from the Hardin and Simmons PA Program.