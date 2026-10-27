Anna Oommen, PharmD, MBA
VA Houston health care
Anna Oommen, PharmD, is a 2026-2027 pharmacy resident at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center.
- Hometown: Houston, TX
- Education: Texas A&M University College of Pharmacy
- PGY1: Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
- Research/QI: Evaluation of Pharmacist-Led Semaglutide/Tirzepatide Weight Loss Clinic
- Why VA Houston: I chose Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center for my PGY2 in Ambulatory Care because it represents the ideal environment for becoming a highly skilled, patient‑centered clinical pharmacist. During my PGY1 year at MEDVAMC, I saw firsthand how the ambulatory care team at MEDVAMC embodies true interprofessional collaboration. The preceptors consistently invest in resident growth, encourage clinical independence, and create opportunities to lead, whether through provider education, quality improvement, or academia‑related activities.
- The Houston VA also provides incredibly diverse clinical learning experiences. The hands‑on involvement showed me the breadth and depth of ambulatory care at MEDVAMC and solidified my desire to continue advancing my training here. Finally, the Houston VA is a place where I felt I could grow and contribute meaningfully. Continuing my journey at MEDVAMC allows me to build upon relationships and momentum already in place. It is the environment where I know I can excel, give back, and become the confident ambulatory care pharmacist I aspire to be.