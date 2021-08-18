Arnisha Carter, PharmD
PGY1 Pharmacy Resident
VA Houston health care
- Education: Nova Southeastern University (Palm Beach Gardens, FL)
- Hometown: St. Petersburg, FL
- Research: Evaluation of Statin Associated Muscle Symptoms in Patients Initiated on Statin Therapy While Simultaneously Repleting Vitamin D Levels at a Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
- Why VA Houston: I had the pleasure of completing numerous APPE rotations at a Veterans hospital and was amazed by the extent to which pharmacists can practice at the top of their licenses. I was able to witness pharmacists independently make significant interventions and improve patient outcomes. During these rotations, I especially enjoyed interacting with patients in the ambulatory care setting. I was drawn to the MEDVAMC because it is a large medical center with a diverse population. The PGY-1 pharmacy residency program at the MEDVAMC has unique longitudinal experiences, offers flexibility of elective rotations, and offers a PGY-2 residency in ambulatory care.