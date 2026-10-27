Bianca Davison, PharmD
VA Houston health care
Bianca Davison, PharmD, is a 2026-2027 pharmacy resident at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center.
- Hometown: Tenaha, TX
- Education: University of North Texas Health System College of Pharmacy
- Research/QI: Evaluation of IV Iron Safety and Efficacy in Hospitalized Acute Care Patients
- Why VA Houston: I chose the MEDVAMC PGY-1 program because it strongly aligns with my long-term goal of becoming a board-certified ambulatory care pharmacist and eventually serving as a faculty member at a college of pharmacy. The program’s diverse range of inpatient and outpatient electives stood out to me because I felt they would develop me into a well-rounded clinician, while the opportunity to complete a teaching certificate through the University of Houston would support my future in academia. Caring for veterans is also especially meaningful to me having family members who have served, and I value the opportunity to give back to those who have served our country. I was also drawn to the program’s preceptors and leadership, whose genuine investment in resident growth and development was evident throughout the interview process.