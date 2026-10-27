Chad Johnson, PharmD
VA Houston health care
Chad Johnson, PharmD, is a 2026-2027 pharmacy resident at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center.
- Hometown: Houston, TX
- Education: University of Houston College of Pharmacy
- Research/QI: Evaluation of Antibiotic Prescribing Practices for UTI in Male Veterans at MEDVAMC
- Why VA Houston: I had my APPE Cardiology rotation at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, and the health care providers and hospital staff made me want to work at this excellent hospital. I felt welcomed by the staff and was able to provide care as a student to those that have served us. After having my rotation experience and getting to know the clinical pharmacists, I knew that I wanted to apply for the PGY1 Pharmacy Residency program. This program offers a variety of inpatient and outpatient rotations which will allow me to become a well-rounded clinical pharmacist, and there are more electives to chose from that peak my interests.