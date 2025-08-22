Dr. Michael A. Simmons

In his role, Dr. Simmons provides strategic leadership and oversees operations for Nursing, Social Work, Sterile Processing, and Chaplaincy. Prior to coming to Houston, he held the same position of ADPCS/CNE at the Greater Los Angeles VA Healthcare System, where he played a key role in leading the facility through the LA wildfires, and the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, a first-of-its-kind partnership between the VA and DoD facility.



Dr. Simmons has held various key positions throughout his career, including Deputy ADPCS and Chief Nurse at VAGLAHS, Nurse Manager at Jesse Brown VA, and management and staff roles at Edward Hines Jr. VA and private sector facilities. He has expertise in multiple specialties, including cardiac step-down, medical-surgical oncology, case management, long-term care, and executive nursing leadership.



Dr. Simmons holds a Doctorate in Healthcare Administration from Virginia University, Lynchburg, a Master of Nursing in Executive Leadership from Benedictine University, a Bachelor of Nursing from Governors State University, an Associate Degree of Nursing from Triton College, and a Practical Nursing Diploma from Capital Area School of Practical Nursing. He maintains board certifications in Medical-Surgical Nursing, Progressive Care Nursing, Nurse Executive, Advanced, and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.



Passionate about advocating for improved healthcare policy, Dr. Simmons actively participates in professional nursing and healthcare associations. He is a native of Chicago and enjoys traveling, cooking, and family gatherings.