Ms. Abraham pursued a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Pavan College of Nursing in Bangalore, India. Her enthusiasm to work as a critical care nurse exposed herself to a variety of advance therapy in cardiovascular surgery at Methodist hospital in the Houston Medical Center.

There she worked as a Cardiovascular Intensive care RN caring for complex post cardiac surgical patients who require advance therapy such as ECMO, Thoratec, IABP, LVAD, Tandem heart, Thoracic and abdominal aneurysm repair and Heart/Lung transplantation.

Her in-depth knowledge of handling intensive patients and extensive experience in caring for transplant cases empowered her to commit herself to the heart transplant team at Houston VA.

She is currently working as the Heart Transplant coordinator and is an active member for AACN. Her focus is mainly in creating and maintaining patient and family connection and support them through the physical mental and emotional aspects of transplant process.