Jazmyne Samuels, PharmD
VA Houston health care
Jazmyne Samuels, PharmD, is a 2026-2027 pharmacy resident at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center.
- Hometown: Spring, TX
- Education: University of Houston College of Pharmacy
- PGY1 (for PGY2s only): Michael E DeBakey VA Medical Center
- Research/QI: Interdisciplinary OPAT Clinic Follow-up and Impact on Clinical Outcomes within a Large Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Why VA Houston: The Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center stood out to me during my PGY2 residency search because of its diverse and robust rotation experiences across both inpatient and ambulatory care settings. As someone pursuing a specialty in infectious diseases, I was impressed by the Houston VA’s opportunities in this area, such as inpatient infectious diseases, outpatient antimicrobial stewardship (OPAT), and clinics dedicated to the management of HIV and Hepatitis. These offerings highlight the institution’s deep commitment to advancing patient care through specialized, high‑quality services, and I look forward to contributing to that mission by providing exceptional care to our nation’s veterans and supporting their health and quality of life.