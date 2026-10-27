Julia Arriazola, PharmD
VA Houston health care
Julia Arriazola, PharmD, is a 2026-2027 pharmacy resident at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center.
- Hometown: Houston, TX
- Education: University of Houston College of Pharmacy
- Research/QI: Assessing and Closing Gaps in High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein Testing Among Veterans on Lipid-Lowering Therapy for Secondary Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Prevention
- Why VA Houston: I chose the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center for my PGY1 because its broad inpatient and outpatient rotation offerings provide a great foundation to become a well-rounded clinician, and its robust ambulatory care experiences align perfectly with my goal of pursuing a PGY2 in that specialty. I’m also deeply committed to serving the Houston veteran population, and the MEDVAMC’s mission of providing accessible, high-quality care to a medically vulnerable community resonates with my desire to bridge gaps in medication understanding and chronic disease management.