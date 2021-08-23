 Skip to Content
Kevin Shen, PharmD

PGY2 Psychiatry Pharmacy Resident

VA Houston health care

  • Education: Rutgers University – Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy
  • PGY1: JFK Medical Center, Edison, NJ
  • Hometown: Belle Mead, NJ
  • Research: Association of SSRIs and SNRIs with Parkinsonism in Veterans
  • Why VA Houston: I’ve known since before I did my PGY1 residency that I wanted to pursue a career in psychiatric pharmacy. The Michael E. DeBakey VAMC offers a mix of inpatient, outpatient, longitudinal, and specialized learning experiences that I believe will provide a balanced and eclectic PGY-2 experience. I’m excited to practice at the top of my license while caring for the mental and physical health of our Veterans.
