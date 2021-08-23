Khushbu Patel, PharmD
PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Resident
VA Houston health care
- Education: Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (Boston, MA)
- PGY1: Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, Houston, TX
- Hometown: Burbank, CA
- Research: Impact of pharmacist run smoking cessation clinic on tobacco cessation in a veteran population
- Why VA Houston: I had the opportunity to complete my APPE Ambulatory Care rotation at a VA Hospital, and since then, I knew that I wanted to pursue post-graduate training within the VA system. I am passionate about the profession of pharmacy and giving back to those around me. I believe that there is no better way to give back than to serve those who have served our country. Additionally, I had the pleasure of completing my PGY1 residency here at MEDVAMC and I was immediately drawn to our diverse patient population and the amazing preceptors/mentors that this program has to offer. Early committing to our PGY2 Ambulatory Care program was one of the easiest decisions I’ve made. I look forward to continuing to learn from the greatest preceptors!