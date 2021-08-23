 Skip to Content
Khushbu Patel, PharmD

PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Resident

VA Houston health care

  • Education: Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (Boston, MA)
  • PGY1: Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, Houston, TX
  • Hometown: Burbank, CA
  • Research: Impact of pharmacist run smoking cessation clinic on tobacco cessation in a veteran population
  • Why VA Houston: I had the opportunity to complete my APPE Ambulatory Care rotation at a VA Hospital, and since then, I knew that I wanted to pursue post-graduate training within the VA system.  I am passionate about the profession of pharmacy and giving back to those around me. I believe that there is no better way to give back than to serve those who have served our country.  Additionally, I had the pleasure of completing my PGY1 residency here at MEDVAMC and I was immediately drawn to our diverse patient population and the amazing preceptors/mentors that this program has to offer. Early committing to our PGY2 Ambulatory Care program was one of the easiest decisions I’ve made.  I look forward to continuing to learn from the greatest preceptors!
