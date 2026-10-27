Hometown: Chicago, IL

Education: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Research/QI: Evaluation of the Appropriateness of Continuous-Glucose-Monitoring Prescribing for Veterans Utilizing a Standardized Order Set



Why VA Houston: The Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center stood out to me through its leadership, who welcomed me with open arms, and a culture that truly reflected a supportive environment. The program offered robust ambulatory care and inpatient rotations, along with training as a clinical pharmacist practitioner, ultimately preparing me for my goal of pursuing a PGY2 in ambulatory care. The preceptors demonstrated a genuine passion for residents learning and a strong willingness to serve as mentors.

They continually invest in the growth of their residents through monthly to quarterly meetings that support both personal and professional development. I see MEDVAMC pharmacy residency as a stepping‑stone that continuously fuels my passion for serving vulnerable patient populations and deepening my expertise in chronic disease management.