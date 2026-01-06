Leanne Jackson, MD
Palliative Care Specialist
VA Houston health care
Dr. Leanne Jackson is a palliative care specialist with the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center.
Palliative care is a type of care that focuses on the symptoms and burdens of disease. These specialists work alongside us to help make sure that your goals and preferences are met and that we address them.
She and her team may discuss difficult topics with you and your family. You should feel free to talk about these issues or any other concerns with any member of our heart team.