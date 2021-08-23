Dr. Dindo received her M.A. and Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from the University of Iowa. She holds dual roles as Associate Professor at the Menninger Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, and Assistant Professor at the Houston VA’s Center for Innovations in Quality, Effectiveness, and Safety. She is committed to developing behavioral treatments that help improve the quality of life and daily functioning of Veterans with chronic health conditions. She is also interested in making treatments accessible to Veterans.