Maiah Hardin, PharmD
PGY1 Pharmacy Resident
VA Houston health care
- Education: University of Louisiana Monroe College of Pharmacy
- Hometown: Lake Charles, Louisiana
- Research: Impact of Liraglutide to Semaglutide Conversion on Glycemic Control and Cost Savings
- Why VA Houston: VA Houston is the perfect place for my postgraduate training, as it is all-encompassing regarding my short- and long-term career development goals in ambulatory care and provides an unmatched, progressive pharmacy environment of continual learning. In addition, I always knew that I desired to not only be trained in a unique clinical pharmacy environment that pushes me to practice at the top of my license, but one that has an emphasis on meaningful service to our Veteran population.