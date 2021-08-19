 Skip to Content
Maiah Hardin, PharmD

PGY1 Pharmacy Resident

VA Houston health care

  • Education: University of Louisiana Monroe College of Pharmacy
  • Hometown: Lake Charles, Louisiana
  • Research: Impact of Liraglutide to Semaglutide Conversion on Glycemic Control and Cost Savings
  • Why VA Houston: VA Houston is the perfect place for my postgraduate training, as it is all-encompassing regarding my short- and long-term career development goals in ambulatory care and provides an unmatched, progressive pharmacy environment of continual learning. In addition, I always knew that I desired to not only be trained in a unique clinical pharmacy environment that pushes me to practice at the top of my license, but one that has an emphasis on meaningful service to our Veteran population.
