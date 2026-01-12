Dr. Garcia obtained her undergraduate degree from the University of the Philippines and her Doctor of Medicine from University of Santo Tomas Faculty of Medicine and Surgery.

She served as Chief Resident during her final year in Internal Medicine residency at Richmond University Medical Center, NY. She completed a fellowship both Geriatric Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and Hospice & Palliative Medicine at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

She recently joined the palliative medicine team at Michael DeBakey VA Medical Center and has a special focus of patients with cardiovascular disease.