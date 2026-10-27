Hometown: Cape Coral, FL

Education: University of South Florida Taneja College of Pharmacy (Tampa, FL)

Research/QI: Improvement in Prescribing Habits of SGLT2 inhibitors in patients with ASCVD, CKD, DM, or HF



Why VA Houston: I chose the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center for my PGY1 because of its extensive range of elective options that provides the opportunity to develop a broad foundation across multiple areas of pharmacy practice and successfully prepare me for the specialty I am most passionate about – ambulatory care. When I interviewed at MEDVAMC, although had to be conducted virtually, every preceptor I met was exceptionally welcoming and demonstrated their care and commitment not only to serving veterans but also to educating and guiding residents.

Additionally, the Residency Program Director and Coordinator were very attentive, and it was clear that they genuinely prioritize the well-being and success of their residents. The combination of robust training opportunities and the passion and dedication shown by everyone here at MEDVAMC affirmed in me that this institution was the ideal environment to begin my postgraduate training.