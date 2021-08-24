A seasoned transplant from the Iowa City VA, Dr. Ricardo Jorge directs a variety of cutting-edge research studies on Veterans via his dual appointments at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center and the Baylor College of Medicine. His research uses the problem of traumatic brain injury (TBI) as a springboard for other problems Veterans may be experiencing, such as PTSD, growth hormone deficiency, depression, and more.

Dr. Jorge is Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Baylor College of Medicine. He is a Senior Scientist of the Beth K. and Stuart C. Yudofsky Division of Neuropsychiatry and was named Director of the Houston Translational Research Center for TBI and Stress Disorders (TRACTS) project in 2014.