He completed a bachelor’s degree in nursing from MGR University in India. He started his career as a nursing school instructor. Then worked as a critical care nurse at the Baylor St. Luke’s hospital for nine years.

He then joined the heart transplant program at the Baylor St. Luke’s medical center as a transplant coordinator. He joined the Michael E DeBakey VA Medical Center in 2018 as a kidney transplant coordinator. With all his extensive experience, he then joined the heart transplant program as heart transplant coordinator.