She is a graduate of California State University, Bakersfield’s Graduate Social Work Program and is a Texas Board Approved Clinical Supervisor.

Sheila has worked as a direct practice clinician in various social work domains including schools, medical entities, non-profit organizations and as a contractor with the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.

Before joining the Houston VA, Sheila was a Group and Divisional Lead Social Worker for several years for a large dialysis provider where in addition to serving patients, she led a team of new and seasoned social workers provided training and support in the field. Sheila found her niche in medical social work, joining the Houston VA inpatient medicine team upon joining the VA, and now assists Veterans with advance heart failure to learn and navigate resources available to them at the Houston VA.

Sheila’s clinical interests focus on the impact mental health and psychosocial barriers have on patient wellness and adjustment to chronic illness, finding solution-focused strategies and implementing supportive counseling to minimize harm.