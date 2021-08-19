Victoria Dadebo, PharmD
PGY1 Pharmacy Resident
VA Houston health care
- Education: Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA
- Hometown: Buffalo, New York
- Research: Pain management prescribing habits before and after orthopedic order set implementation
- Why VA Houston: I was able to intern at a VA Hospital when I was in pharmacy school, and since then, I knew I wanted to continue my training within the VA system. I applied to the PGY1 program at MEDVAMC because of its large, diverse patient population and the variety of rotations offered to its residents. Additionally, many of the program's preceptors completed either one or both years of their residencies here, which made it evident that this is a great place to train and grow as a clinical pharmacist.