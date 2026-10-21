A Smaller Stomach, a Bigger Life

Rene Lasanta has always been a man who stays the course. He grew up in Puerto Rico, then spent 24 years in the U.S. Army. But one fight outlasted his distinguished military career: a long struggle with his weight.

Lasanta, who lives in Pearland, was diagnosed with diabetes in 2007. Over the years, the weight stayed with him. Then, in early 2026, his endocrinologist suggested something new: endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, or ESG, a procedure the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center was just beginning to offer.

In July, Lasanta underwent ESG at the Houston VA, and he says he started feeling better almost right after having the procedure. Following his doctors' guidance closely, he is already down 34 pounds, and he expects more weight loss to come.

“I feel great,” he said. “I’m adjusting to eating smaller portion sizes and my family has noticed I have more energy…I’m even starting to walk more for exercise.”

About the ESG

The ESG involves no incisions. A doctor passes a flexible scope through the mouth and uses a suturing device to make the stomach smaller, reducing the capacity of a Veteran’s stomach by 70-80 % without surgery. It is a minimally invasive, one-time weight loss procedure that requires no weight loss medications and makes Veterans feel full sooner.

The whole ESG procedure usually takes 60–90 minutes, with most Veterans going home the same day and returning to their routine daily activities in 2–3 days

Filling a gap in care

Houston VA has launched the endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG) program, to bring this incision-free procedure to Veterans living with obesity and its related health conditions.

"ESG fills an important gap," said Dr. Shifa Umar, the interventional gastroenterologist who leads the Houston VA's new endobariatric program. "It is for Veterans who haven't reached their goals with diet, exercise, and medication, but who may not want or qualify for traditional weight loss surgery."

The program works hand in hand with the VA's MOVE! Weight Management Program and Endocrinology, so Veterans get team-based care from start to finish. Obesity raises the risk of diabetes, heart disease, sleep apnea, joint pain, and liver disease, which is why Dr Umar sees the procedure as more than a number on a scale.

"Our Veterans deserve the latest and best treatment options," she said. "ESG lets us offer them another option for a healthier future.”

For more information about the ESG program, Veterans are encouraged to speak with their primary care provider.