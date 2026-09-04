Army Veteran Finds Hope After Years of Depression and Anxiety

For years, Army Veteran Paul Gunderson believed sleepless nights, anxious thoughts, and a mind that never seemed to slow down were simply part of who he was.

“Sometimes I’d be up all night worrying about fixing or repairing something that needed attention,” Gunderson said. “Other times I felt anxious or depressed and couldn’t even tell you why.”

What Gunderson did not realize was that the life he had accepted as his normal was being shaped by a serious mood disturbance called Major Depressive Disorder. The loss of his daughter deepened his struggles with depression and anxiety, affecting his outlook, relationships, and ability to enjoy everyday life.

“When you’re in that situation, you don’t necessarily think something is wrong,” he said. “You just accept life as it is. One of the first steps toward getting better is realizing that life can be so much better than what you’ve learned to accept.”

Gunderson tried medication. He tried therapy. While those treatments work for many people, they did not provide the relief he needed.

Fortunately, his story does not end there.

Finding a Different Path Forward

After years of searching for answers, Gunderson was referred for esketamine treatment at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston. Esketamine is a nasal-spray treatment used for certain people whose depressive disorder has not adequately improved with other treatments.

The treatment begins with twice-weekly sessions during the first month, followed by weekly sessions during the second month. After that, Veterans and their care teams determine a treatment schedule based on individual needs.

“I was told I would take esketamine as a nasal spray and then relax for two hours under medical supervision,” he said. “About 15 minutes after taking it for the first time, I started feeling an immediate improvement in my mood. It wasn’t a ‘high,’ but it felt like my mind had been reset.”

As his treatment continued, Gunderson noticed changes that reached beyond his mood.

“After a few more sessions, I noticed my thoughts weren’t as negative, and I started attacking projects around the house,” he said. “It really made a difference in my quality of life.”

For the first time in years, he began to see that the way he had been experiencing his life did not have to be his permanent reality.

A Difference His Family Could Feel

The improvement was not something Gunderson experienced alone. His family noticed it, too.

“It has made my relationships and my outlook better,” he said.

He hopes other Veterans understand that seeking treatment is not just about managing mood symptoms. It can mean reconnecting with family, finding enjoyment in everyday activities, and becoming more present for the people who care about them.

“When you start feeling better, your family feels the difference too,” Gunderson said. “The people around you will appreciate having more of you back.”

There Is No One-Size-Fits-All Solution

Dr. Laura Marsh, a psychiatrist and chief of mental health at the Houston VA, said Gunderson’s experience shows why Veterans need access to multiple treatment options.

The medical center offers several approaches for treatment-resistant depression, including esketamine and transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS.

“Many people with depressive disturbances respond fully to effective treatments like psychotherapy and medication, but up to a third of patients do not respond to multiple trials of antidepressant medications and therapies,” Marsh said. “We want our Veterans to be recovered, and sometimes an additional intervention is needed.”

Marsh emphasized that depression is not a personal failure, a weakness, or something a person should simply push through.

“These are real medical conditions that cloud a person’s whole perspective and experience of the world,” she said. “For someone in the middle of a major depressive episode, it’s like looking at the world through mud-covered glasses.”

Gunderson agrees that finding the right treatment can take time and that one person’s solution may not be the right answer for someone else.

“There isn’t always one solution for every Veteran,” he said. “Sometimes you have to try different things before you finally find what helps you truly enjoy life again.”

For some Veterans, continued treatment may be part of staying well. Gunderson encourages other Veterans not to be ashamed of needing ongoing care.

“If treatment is something you have to continue or return to occasionally, that’s okay,” he said, “If it helps you live a better life, it’s worth it.”

A Message to Veterans: There Is Hope

Gunderson, who works as a service training manager for an equipment manufacturer and remains active in the Veteran community, hopes sharing his experience and listening to other Veterans’ stories encourages others to reconsider what they have come to accept as normal.

“I think a lot of Veterans are like I was,” he said. “We tell ourselves we’re fine because we’ve gotten used to feeling the way we do. Sometimes we don’t even know why we’re anxious or depressed. But struggling every day doesn’t have to be normal, and there’s nothing to be ashamed of when you ask for help.”

Gunderson also wants Veterans and their families to know they do not have to navigate treatment alone. He believes it helps Veterans to hear directly from someone who understands the uncertainty of seeking help and has experienced the treatment process firsthand.

“Sometimes hearing from another Veteran can help you and your family feel more confident about taking that next step. I want people to know that moving forward does not have to be something to fear. There can be a positive path ahead.”

His message is simple: If one treatment does not work, do not assume that nothing will.

“There is hope,” Gunderson said. “Keep asking questions. Keep looking for answers. The right treatment may take time to find, but you deserve the chance to enjoy your life again.”

Veterans interested in learning more about esketamine, TMS, or other mental health services at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center should speak with their VA care team about which options may be appropriate for them.