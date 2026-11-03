Doors Open, Doors Opened

Air Force Veteran Jonathan Tyler was first in line, arriving an hour before the doors opened at Reliant Center. By the time he left, he had a job interview on the calendar, he was enrolled in VA health care, and he had learned some good news about a new VA clinic near his home.

"I have a family of five to support and it's hard for my resume to stand out when hundreds of people apply for open jobs," said Tyler, a 32-year-old father of four girls under 10. "Today I met employers in person and already got an interview lined up for next week. Before I left, I enrolled for VA healthcare and learned the VA is building a new clinic right near my house in Texas City. This event was amazing."

Face to face with employers

Tyler was one of 5,000+ Veterans who registered to participate in the Red, White and You Hiring Fair, presented by the Texas Workforce Commission, Combined Arms, Texas Veterans Network (TVN) and VA. More than 100 employers were on site, meeting with Veterans on the spot about open positions.

"Veterans are equipped with so many special skills that make them excellent employees and job prospects," said John Smith, Southeast Texas Regional Manager of Combined Arms, who helped lead the event. "Veterans don't want a handout, they want a chance to show what they can do, and if we can help give them this chance, we’ve done our jobs."

Health care and benefits under one roof

Staff from Houston's Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, the Houston Regional Benefits Office and the Vet Center team were there too, offering health care enrollment, Veteran ID Cards, women's health, toxic exposure screenings, claims help, mental health and suicide prevention resources, M2VA and more.

Jeremiah Jackson, Associate Director of the Houston VA Health Care System, watched as Veterans lined up three and four deep to enroll for health care, update ID cards and learn about their benefits. "The energy in the Reliant Center was incredible," Jackson said. "The Veterans came looking for jobs and we were proud to be right there making sure their health care and benefits were squared away on the spot. A job and health care often go hand in hand and today, Veterans could take care of both under one roof."

"My service counts for something"

For some Veterans, the fair meant more than a job lead. Army Veteran E. Greene was already enrolled for care at the Houston VA, but he took the time to get a toxic exposure screening and made an appointment with a mental health provider on his way out.

"I've been trying to find a better-paying job for about a year, and I haven't had much luck," said Greene, a security guard who celebrated his 40th birthday a few days earlier. "Job hunting is not for the faint of heart…it really takes a toll on your self-esteem. A Veteran-specific job fair makes me feel like my service counts for something."

As Veterans moved through the Reliant Center meeting prospective employers, military handshakes and greetings could be heard everywhere.

"Every handshake in this hall is a potential new career for a Veteran," said Smith, a Marine Veteran himself. “This is what it’s all about.”