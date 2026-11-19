Army Veteran Cornel Sims spent six years driving M1 Abrams tanks, including a deployment to Iraq. He never imagined that the hardest fight of his life would come years after he took off the uniform.

A Warning Sign

Sims, a Baton Rouge native, served in the Army from 2003 to 2009 and later settled in Houston. In 2023, he started feeling sick. He was exhausted and had painful mouth ulcers that wouldn't go away.

"I am not a person who normally goes to the doctor much, but I knew something was seriously wrong," he said. He went to several local hospitals and left without answers.

A Diagnosis at the VA

Then he came to the Houston VA emergency department. "The VA doctor looked in my mouth and sent me straight upstairs to oncology," he said. On Nov. 6, 2023, at age 39, Sims was diagnosed with stage two non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The Hardest Fight

What followed was a long road of chemotherapy and inpatient stays. Sims says fighting cancer was the hardest thing he has ever done.

"There were times I just wanted to give up, but my VA care team just wouldn't let me," he said. "They were in my corner every step of the way."

One night stands out. Sims was an inpatient, struggling to get his temperature regulated so he could receive chemotherapy. Nurse Sharly Thomas stayed with him, working well past the end of her shift to make sure he got his treatment and was okay. Sims says he could see the caring and compassion in her eyes, and it meant the world to him.

In August 2024, Sims was declared cancer free. He remains in remission.

"The VA saved my life," he says. “I got to live to see another birthday and was able to purchase my first home. I was able to tell my mother I love her. The VA made that happen for me.”

Finding a New Purpose

Life after cancer brought new challenges, and Sims struggled to find his place in the working world. At an outreach event, he met a VA employee who encouraged him to apply for a job at the VA. He did.

Last March, Sims became a peer support specialist in the Houston VA's Community Resource and Referral Center (CRRC), where he works with homeless Veterans. It is a role he was made for. He knows what it feels like to struggle, and he tells the Veterans he serves that life is about bouncing back.

Walking the Road Together

Army Veteran Nathanial Jacobs says Sims played a key role in helping him start over. Jacobs served in the military for a decade. After he got out, he was in and out of jail and struggled with drug addiction. For four to five years, he lived on the streets and, when he could scrape together the money, in motels.

The first time Jacobs walked into the CRRC, he wasn't looking for a life-changing program. He just wanted a shower. Then he connected with Sims, and the two built a relationship that changed his life.

Sims didn't just point Jacobs in the right direction; he walked the whole road with him. He helped him navigate every challenge and attended meetings with him. Recently, he was there when Jacobs signed the closing papers on his own home.

"I am still shocked that I was able to buy my own home once I started accepting help from the right people like Cornel," Jacobs said. "I have never seen the kind of love I've seen here."

Living His Best Life

Sims says he is incredibly proud to work at the hospital that saved him. He draws inspiration from the VA staff he works alongside, and he arrives every day determined to do his best. He was recently named Houston VA's 2026 Peer Support Specialist of the Year.

"This really is my dream job," he says.

Today, Cornel Sims is living his best life, helping other Veterans find theirs. We thank him for his service and for continuing to serve at our VA.