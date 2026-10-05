From Hopeless to Purpose: Houston Air Force Veteran Finds Her Place at H-E-B

For three years, Air Force Veteran Tireney Jones searched for a job. She sent applications and followed up, but nothing came of it. The longer she was out of work, the harder it hit her sense of self-worth. Without a paycheck, she struggled to support herself.

“At one point, I thought finding employment was a lost cause,” Jones said.

Things got dark. Jones had thoughts of harming herself and reached out to the Veterans Crisis Line several times. That decision changed everything. The crisis line connected her with the Vocational Rehabilitation program at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston.

A counselor who went the extra mile

There she met rehabilitation counselor Deonte Grant. Jones says he changed her life.

Grant started with the basics. He took her resume and polished it, then asked what she really wanted: where she would love to work. Jones didn’t hesitate. She had been trying to get hired at H-E-B for three years.

Grant shared tips for standing out. Then he did something Jones never expected. He went to H-E-B himself, sat down with the stocking manager, and spoke on her behalf about her work ethic and her enthusiasm for the company.

“They hired me the same day,” Jones said.

A job she looks forward to

Today, Jones works as a stocker at an H-E-B just three minutes from her home. She enjoys the work, the pay, and the team around her, and she looks forward to going in each day.

“I am so happy to have secured the job I wanted, especially since it’s so close to my home,” she said. “I’ve wanted to work at H-E-B for a while. The pay is good and I like the way they care about their employees. Now I feel like my life has purpose again.”

She credits Grant with cutting through the red tape and advocating for her every step of the way. “I couldn’t believe he went to H-E-B on my behalf,” she said. “I am forever grateful.”

Jones encourages other Veterans to take advantage of the help available. “I am very thankful for this program,” she said. “It’s literally been lifechanging.”

More than a paycheck

Reginald Gladney, program director of Houston VA’s Vocational Rehabilitation program, said stories like Jones’s are why his team does this work. The program helps hundreds of Veterans find employment each year.

“We love to see Veterans overcome barriers and find meaningful purpose,” Gladney said. “Work can be more than a paycheck. It’s a way to find purpose and self-esteem.” He calls his work at the VA incredibly rewarding, and says his staff take great pride in helping Veterans like Jones find jobs.

“Employment can play a vital role by helping Veterans develop confidence and increase independence,” he said. “More importantly, employment strengthens Veterans’ overall mental well-being and improves their quality of life.”

About Houston VA Vocational Rehabilitation Services

The voc rehab program at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center provides free help to Veterans facing health-related barriers to employment. Services include:

Career counseling and vocational assistance

Community-Based Employment Services (CBES) for job search hurdles

A Transitional Work Program for temporary paid assignments

Supported Employment for Veterans with severe mental health conditions

Veterans interested in the program can request a consult through their VA primary care or mental health provider.

These days, Jones’s days look very different. The long search for a job is over and she heads a few minutes down the road to a team who is glad she’s there. For a Veteran who once wondered if there was a place for her to land, the answer was right around the corner. Her message to other Veterans who feel stuck in unemployment is simple: reach out. “Help is closer than you think,” she said. “A new chapter may be waiting.”