He Came to the VA to Serve Veterans. Then He Needed Its Help.

Air Force Veteran Samuel Gonzales was at his desk working at the Houston VA on a Friday when a loud, piercing sound shot through his left ear. He tried to continue working but could hardly concentrate.

Within hours, he was at the emergency room having it checked out. By the end of the day, he couldn’t hear at all out of his left ear. VA audiologist Dr. Anna Henry later confirmed what he feared: profound permanent hearing loss.

Gonzales, a social person who loves being around people, could not believe something so sudden and permanent had happened to him. He had spent 23 years in the Air Force, 11 ½ as a health care administrator. When he left the service, he took a job at the VA for one reason: he wanted to keep serving Veterans. He couldn’t believe his hearing was actually gone. He sought a second opinion and heard the same diagnosis. Still, he held on to the belief that his hearing would return.

"I couldn't believe something so sudden and so permanent had happened to me,” he said. “I kept thinking it would come back just as fast as it left."

It did not. For about a year, he put off dealing with it.

Accepting the loss, then acting on it

Slowly, Gonzales began to accept that the hearing loss was permanent. He came back to the VA to be screened for a cochlear implant and decided to “go for it.”

He had surgery in October 2025, and is thrilled with the results. He says about 80 percent of his hearing is back in his left ear and the implants have been life changing.

That change is evident at his work and his home. As a program analyst for Inpatient Nursing Service at the Houston VA, he enjoys interacting with Veterans and staff. Even more importantly, Gonzales practices reading with his 6-year-old daughter, and both are delighted that he can hear her.

"Reading with my daughter is something we both enjoy and to be able to do that means the world to me,” he said.

How the cochlear implant program works

Eligible Veterans can receive cochlear implants and lifetime support through the Houston VA. Eligible conditions include:

Traditional bilateral hearing loss

Electroacoustic (hybrid) stimulation

Single-sided deafness

Asymmetric hearing loss



Cochlear implant surgery is an outpatient procedure that involves a small incision behind the ear, said Dr. Angela Peng, who is board certified in both Neurotology and Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery and specializes in the comprehensive medical and surgical management of chronic ear diseases and different types of hearing loss. “About a month after cochlear implant surgery, our Houston VA team activates the external portion of the implant,” she said.

Veterans then start to notice gradual improvement in their hearing. “Results are not perfect hearing, but the gains can be dramatic,” Peng added. “Cochlear implants do not restore full hearing, but can provide significant and meaningful improvement in helping patients’ quality of life.”

The people behind the program

Peng, who performed Gonzales's implant surgery, has worked at the VA since 2013. She is thrilled to care for Veterans, and says what she enjoys most is being a part of a very special care team: a surgeon, an audiologist and a neuropsychologist working closely together. She loves that collaboration, and the chance to change Veterans' lives for the better.

“The multi-disciplinary team we have at the VA is skilled at working together to improve the quality of life of our Veterans," she said. “We help the Veteran get ready for the cochlear implant surgery, mentally and physically, and are with them every step of the way.”

Dr. Anna Henry, the audiologist who cared for Gonzales, calls caring for Veterans her passion. She finds it especially rewarding when a Veteran who has experienced severe hearing loss can hear his or her family members’ voices, sometimes after years of hearing nothing.

“Watching Veterans regain their hearing, rediscover what brings them joy, and get back to living their lives to the fullest, is truly a pleasure,” she said. “Every Veteran is different. One of my patients just wanted to hear his wife’s voice again, while another one was thrilled to be able to hear his cat purr again.”

Henry’s message to Veterans struggling with hearing loss is simple: the VA is here for you and has wide array of treatment options, including hearing aids, cochlear implants and more.

"If you're struggling with your hearing, the VA is the place to be,” she said. “We have so many tools at our disposal and we are here to help."

For a year, Gonzales hoped his hearing would come back on its own. Today, he reads with his daughter and hears her in a way he once thought he had lost. His hearing is not perfect, but for a Veteran who spent his career serving others, the difference means a lot.