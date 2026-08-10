Houston VA Biomedical Engineer Named to 2026 TechNation 40 Under 40

The Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center (MEDVAMC) is proud to announce that Christie Pascue, Biomedical Engineer, has been named to the 2026 TechNation 40 Under 40 Class.

The award is a prestigious national honor recognizing 40 outstanding professionals across the country for their leadership, innovation, and dedication to advancing the healthcare technology management industry.

Honorees are selected based on their professional achievements, contributions to the healthcare technology management community, and the positive influence they have on their organizations, colleagues, and the future of the profession. Pascue’s selection reflects the exceptional expertise and commitment she brings to her work supporting Veteran care at MEDVAMC.

“This national recognition is a true reflection of Christie’s talent and the outstanding contributions she makes to our team every day,” said Morolake Omoruyi, Chief of Facilities Management at the Houston VA and an engineer herself. “We are incredibly proud to see her achievements recognized on such a prestigious platform.”

Pascue, who marks five years of service with the Department of Veterans Affairs this year, has built a strong record of dedication to the biomedical engineering profession and to MEDVAMC’s mission of providing high-quality care to those who have served our nation. She says she is passionate about her job and loves the challenges it often presents.

“What I enjoy most about my job is that every day brings something new and it keeps me on my toes,” she said. “The MEDVAMC is such a large facility with complex systems and technology that keep things interesting and engaging. Although much of our work happens behind the scenes, we get to see the positive impact it has on the care Veterans receive. Knowing that our efforts contribute to better outcomes for those who have served makes all the hard work truly rewarding.”

MEDVAMC congratulates Christie Pascue on this well-deserved national honor and looks forward to her continued impact on the medical center and the Veterans we serve.