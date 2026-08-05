Houston VA's Chief Nurse Honored with National Black Nurses Association Trailblazer Award

Dr. Michael Simmons, Associate Director for Patient Care Services (Chief Nurse) at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, has been named a recipient of the 2026 Trailblazer Award from the National Black Nurses Association (NBNA).

The Trailblazer Award recognizes individuals whose character and leadership set them apart; honoring those who take risks and lead their communities, states, and the nation in fields ranging from nursing and business to philanthropy, communications, government, education, and the arts.

At the Houston VA, a medical center honored five consecutive times with the prestigious Magnet recognition for nursing excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, Dr. Simmons provides strategic leadership and oversight for Nursing, Social Work, Sterile Processing, and Chaplaincy services, guiding the teams that touch nearly every aspect of Veteran care.

“Dr. Simmons represents the best of what we do here at the Houston VA,” said Amir Farooqi, Executive Director of the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center. “His dedication to our Veterans goes far beyond the clinical expertise; it’s the way he advocates fiercely for the care our Veterans deserve and the way he leads his team with both high standards and genuine compassion. This award recognizes what all of us who work alongside him already know; he doesn’t just meet the mission of caring for those who served; he embodies it.”

Before joining the Houston VA, Dr. Simmons held the same role at the Greater Los Angeles VA Healthcare System, where he helped lead the facility through the response to the LA wildfires, and at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, a first-of-its-kind joint venture between the VA and the Department of Defense.

Over the course of his career, Dr. Simmons has served in a range of key leadership roles, including Deputy Chief Nurse and Chief Nurse at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, Nurse Manager at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center, and management and staff positions at the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital and in the private sector. His clinical expertise spans cardiac step-down, medical-surgical oncology, case management, long-term care, and executive nursing leadership.

Dr. Simmons holds a Doctorate in Healthcare Administration from Virginia University, Lynchburg; a Master of Nursing in Executive Leadership from Benedictine University; a Bachelor of Nursing from Governors State University; an Associate Degree of Nursing from Triton College; and a Practical Nursing Diploma from the Capital Area School of Practical Nursing. He holds board certifications in Medical-Surgical Nursing and Progressive Care Nursing, is a board-certified Nurse Executive, Advanced, and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

A passionate advocate for improved healthcare policy, Dr. Simmons remains active in professional nursing and healthcare associations. A native of Chicago, he enjoys traveling, cooking, and spending time with family.