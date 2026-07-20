How a Teen’s Eagle Scout Project Blooms at the Houston VA

What started as an Eagle Scout project ended as a lasting gift for Veterans at the Houston VA. Zaiden Herrera, a Boy Scout from Manvel, Texas, was looking to complete his Eagle Scout project but had no idea where to start.

He knew he wanted to create something that would last and have a positive impact. His dad, Jose Herrera, a longtime VA employee, suggested he do something for the hospital… and that’s when Zaiden came up with the idea for raised flower beds.

According to Kathryn Kertz, occupational therapist, raised flower beds are a great choice for a VA hospital. They’re accessible for Veterans with mobility limitations who might not be able to kneel or bend for ground-level gardening, they give Veterans a hands-on, low-pressure way to be outside, and gardening/horticultural therapy has real documented benefits for stress, mood and rehab outcomes. “Zaiden’s idea for the project was both meaningful and practical,” she said.

Zaidan says his family helped inspire the idea. “It meant so much to me because so many of my family members served in the military, including my mom,” he said. “I’m happy to give back because these Veterans have given so much to us.”

He first had to present his idea to his Eagle Scout committee, where he got the green light.

Once his proposal was approved, Zaiden knew he wanted to build flower beds that would last and help many Veterans in the years to come. He knew he’d need the right materials to make that happen.

He started a GoFundMe and raised over $600 for the project and also reached out to stores like Home Depot and Lowe’s for additional materials. He needed things like sandpaper, paintbrushes, and lots of nails.

“The wood is a big part of the project, but the little things are what bring it together,” he said. “I’m so thankful for everyone who donated and the companies that helped make this possible.”

During the build, Zaiden organized shifts so his fellow Eagle Scouts could sign up to help. He and his troop built four flower beds on the very first day of work.

He credits his dad as his biggest help — always there, always ready to lend a hand — and wants to thank him for being his biggest supporter.

Today, the raised flower beds, located on the roof of the medical center and in several atrium courtyards, continue to brighten the hospital’s outdoor space, giving Veterans a place to garden and enjoy nature. For Zaiden, earning the rank of Eagle Scout was rewarding, but knowing his project will benefit Veterans for years to come means even more.

“It feels great to hear that patients feel so happy and accomplished when they see their plants and flowers in these flower beds,” he said. “I know it can be therapeutic for them, and I’m thankful I could bring that happiness to those who served.”

Houston VA thanks Zaiden for his support to our VA and our Veterans!