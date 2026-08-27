More Space. More Services. More Care for Texas City Veterans.
By Maureen Dyman, Communications Director
We’re expanding our Texas City VA Outpatient Clinic to almost double its current size – growing to 27,5000 square feet (that’s an extra 13,930 square feet to better serve Veterans!)
Our Texas City VA Outpatient Clinic will be expanding to almost double it’s current size! Our future Texas City location (pictured left), will grow to 27,500 net usable square feet – an increase of 13,930 square feet over the current clinic.
- Target Completion: March 2028
- New Location: Just 5-10 minutes from our current Texas City VA Clinic
- Supporting: 9.100+ Veteran enrollees and growing
What will be in the new clinic?
- Two additional patient-aligned care teams
- An extra audiology booth and optometry lane
Expanded services will include:
- Mental Health
- Physical and Occupational Therapy
- Phlebotomy
- General Radiology
- Specialty Care
- Sleep Medicine
- Ortho-podiatry and more!
We’re thrilled to be bringing more care closer to home and in a more modern environment for the Veterans who have served us. Stay tuned for updates about more of Houston VA’s exciting new expansion plans!