More than a Sporting Event, Houston Veteran enjoys Fellowship at Golden Age Games

Over the past eight years, Houston area Veteran Zaleski Kelso has suffered from low vision due to glaucoma. With significant decline in early 2026, Kelso retired from Houston VA at the age of 67 after 12 years of combined service in housekeeping and the medical records office.

With more free time, Kelso decided to finally register for the National Veterans Golden Age Games, something he has been thinking about for several years. Hosted by VA, the Golden Age Games are exclusively for Veterans 55 and up and allows Veterans to compete in over 20 events based on age and ambulatory, visually impaired and wheelchair divisions.

“I had coworkers that went in previous and they told me great things about it,” said Kelso, who served in the Air Force from 1976 to 1984 as a radar operator. “I wanted to come for years but didn’t want to take a week of vacation time.”

During June 27-July 2, Kelso was one of 28 including five first-time Veterans to compete for the Silver Eagles, Houston VA’s affectionate name for their Golden Age Games team.

Competing in the low vision division & 65-69 age group, Kelso hit the hardwood and won a gold medal in free throw shot, finished 4th place in shuffleboard and also competed in bowling and cornhole. When not competing, you could find Kelso uplifting and cheering on the Silver Eagles which won a combined 77 awards, including 39 gold medals.

“His positive attitude was contagious,” said Rosalind Atwood-Myles, a Houston VA Recreation Therapist. “He consistently supported his peers, offered words of encouragement and celebrated their successes as much as his own. His willingness to participate, positive spirit, and commitment to supporting others embody the true values of the National Veterans Golden Age Games and to his Silver Eagles family.”

The opportunity to compete in sports was an invigorating experience for the Veterans but the ultimate highlight was not who ended up on the medal platform. It was meeting and spending time with his fellow Veterans and sharing stories of service and life.

“The Games are a wonderful opportunity to fellowship with Veterans and support each other,” he said. “I have met Veterans from all over the country from California to Washington D.C. It’s been a wonderful experience.”

Full of gratitude, Kelso wanted to make sure to praise Houston VA recreation therapy staff, Atwood Myles, Tammie Walker and Solomon Green, for supporting his journey at the Games in Tampa.

“I love the recreation therapy team,” he said. “It’s been a wonderful experience. They have made it a whole lot easier from getting me registered, helping me at the airport and supporting me at every event. I can’t say enough about them. They have been great.”