New Art Therapy Group Gives Homeless Veterans a Creative Path Forward

Between 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Veterans, many of whom are struggling with homelessness and substance abuse, can be found working with watercolors and colored pencils as music plays softly in the background. It's part support group, part art class, and part something harder to name; a space where healing happens.

The group is the brainchild of Melody Miles, a social services assistant at the CRRC, which serves Veterans experiencing homelessness. Miles started the weekly sessions with a simple goal: give Veterans a structured, meaningful way to spend their time and express feelings that don't always come out in words. She posted a flier and immediately had over 30 Veterans sign up.

"A lot of what these Veterans are carrying is hard for them to talk about," Miles said. "But give them a paintbrush or some colored pencils and ask them to draw something they're grateful for, and suddenly they're telling you their whole story."

Painting a “Gratitude Garden”

One recurring project is what Miles calls a "gratitude garden:” an invitation for Veterans to illustrate the people, moments, and blessings they're thankful for. Each participant commits to completing three projects over the course of the class, giving them both a creative outlet and a sense of accomplishment. Sessions also incorporate mindfulness exercises, helping Veterans stay grounded in the present.

A Personal Mission

For Miles, the work is deeply personal. She has spent 28 years working at the VA, a career that she says changed her life. Long before she started, she struggled with substance abuse and had her own encounters with the justice system. Her brother served in the military. So did her husband. But it wasn't until she began working alongside Veterans every day that she truly understood what that military service and its aftermath really meant.

"I didn't know what service really meant until I started working with Veterans," Miles said. "I'm so grateful to the VA for giving me a chance to give back to these amazing men and women."

That sense of gratitude and second chances runs through the room every Wednesday.

Finding Relief Through Art

Charles Land, an Army Veteran who served in Desert Storm, is currently working his way out of homelessness. He said the art sessions have become an unexpected lifeline.

"This class helps pull me out of my depression," Land said. "I love doing the art, I love the music and I love being around the other Veterans."

Joe Torres, another Army Veteran, now works at the CRRC as a temporary employee. He also joined the art therapy group and is so committed to the group that he shows up on his days off just to participate.

"The people here are there to help Veterans," Torres said. "Any soldier who walks through that door can expect the same welcome I got." Torres, who says the art therapy helps release tension he didn't know he was holding, points to the reflection portion of each session as his favorite part. The CRRC staff even threw him a surprise birthday party just a few months into his time there; a gesture he says he'll never forget. "I'm just thankful I found my way here," he said.

Emily Winfield, a social worker and director of the CRRC, also teaches the group from time to time and says its value goes beyond the artwork itself.

"What I've loved most is getting to know these Veterans and watching how much joy this brings them," Winfield said. "It's a journey of creativity and self-discovery…and honestly, many of them are quite talented at art."

For Veterans navigating homelessness, structure and connection can be hard to come by. The Wednesday art sessions offer both a standing appointment to look forward to, and a room full of people: staff and fellow Veterans, who understand what they've been through.

As the group continues to grow, Miles hopes it becomes a lasting fixture at the CRRC and proof that healing doesn't always come from a clinical setting, but sometimes from a table covered in watercolors, a favorite song playing overhead, and the simple act of being together and creating something new.