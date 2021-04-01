Stories
Meet ROSA: New Robot Guides Brain Surgery at Houston VA
There is a new surgical robot in town. ROSA, a Robotized Surgical Assistant, has joined the Houston VA team and is helping doctors detect sources of seizures in patients with epilepsy.
Houston VA Encourages Veterans to access breast health services during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
The Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center is encouraging women Veterans to get screened for breast cancer during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Tangible Support for Grieving Families
Marine Veteran Kirk McFarlin’s body was draped in an American flag.
A call to duty for nurse retirees
After more than 30 years helping heal the sick in the Air Force and VA, Sherman Free was ready for retirement in 2019.
Pandemic doesn’t stop Houston area Veterans from competing
Throughout the pandemic, many of us have decreased our physical activity.
Life-changing robotic surgery improves Veteran outcomes
New robotic technology at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston will ensure better long-term outcomes for Veterans undergoing total hip replacement surgery.
Protect yourself from COVID variants
Protecting Veterans, our staff, and those in the community, remains Houston VA’s top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Valet parking resumes at Houston VAMC
Great news for our Veteran patients! Our valet parking will resume on Monday, August 2nd!
New VA clinic open in Ft. Bend County
Houston VA is bringing more health care services to Fort Bend County.
COVID vaccine update
Congress has passed a new law, the SAVE LIVES act, that allows Houston VA to offer COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans who are not enrolled in VA health care, along with some spouses and caregivers and CHAMPVA beneficiaries.