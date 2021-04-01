Skip to Content
Stories

VA Houston health care top stories.

Meet ROSA: New Robot Guides Brain Surgery at Houston VA

There is a new surgical robot in town.  ROSA, a Robotized Surgical Assistant, has joined the Houston VA team and is helping doctors detect sources of seizures in patients with epilepsy.

Surgeons pose with Robotized Surgical Assistant.

Houston VA Encourages Veterans to access breast health services during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center is encouraging women Veterans to get screened for breast cancer during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Doctor and patient standing by a mammography machine.

Tangible Support for Grieving Families

Marine Veteran Kirk McFarlin’s body was draped in an American flag.

Regina McFarlin, Kirk McFarlin's wife, with our Houston VA palliative care team.

A call to duty for nurse retirees

After more than 30 years helping heal the sick in the Air Force and VA, Sherman Free was ready for retirement in 2019.

Nurses Sherman Free and Lottie Lockett

Pandemic doesn’t stop Houston area Veterans from competing

Throughout the pandemic, many of us have decreased our physical activity.

Houston VA Silver Eagles Team

Life-changing robotic surgery improves Veteran outcomes

New robotic technology at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston will ensure better long-term outcomes for Veterans undergoing total hip replacement surgery.

MAKO surgery at VA Houston

Protect yourself from COVID variants

Protecting Veterans, our staff, and those in the community, remains Houston VA’s top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Collage of patients and staff getting vaccinated

Valet parking resumes at Houston VAMC

Great news for our Veteran patients! Our valet parking will resume on Monday, August 2nd!

Man smiling inside car.

New VA clinic open in Ft. Bend County

Houston VA is bringing more health care services to Fort Bend County.

Sugar Land VA Outpatient Clinic

COVID vaccine update

Congress has passed a new law, the SAVE LIVES act, that allows Houston VA to offer COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans who are not enrolled in VA health care, along with some spouses and caregivers and CHAMPVA beneficiaries.

COVID-19 Update
