VA brings Mobile Prosthetic and Orthotic Services to Conroe

For Army Veteran Frederick Jackson, a trip to his VA doctor used to mean an hour (sometimes two!) on the road to downtown Houston. This time, it meant a much shorter drive to his local clinic.

Jackson, who served 11 years in the Army, recently had his first prosthetics and orthotics appointment at the Conroe Community Based outpatient clinic, thanks to a new Mobile Prosthetic and Orthotic Care (MoPOC) program implemented by the Houston VA. The new program puts a fully-equipped prosthetics and orthotics lab on wheels in a van, so that Veterans in rural areas can get immediate adjustments.

Mr. Jackson left his first MoPOC appointment very impressed. "It's an excellent service," Jackson said. "I'm very thankful to have it close to home." He said the visit saved him time, alleviated the stress of driving in city traffic, and that he got his equipment much faster. He also praised the care he received from his provider, Ashlee Viray, CPO, LPO.

“Ashlee was top-notch and took great care of me,” he said. “She spent so much time with me….I could tell she really cared.”

Viray, a certified prosthetist/orthotist who joined the VA about six months ago, travels with the MoPOC to Conroe. For her, the work is personal.

"My dad is a Veteran, and I grew up in a military town, so serving Veterans hits close to home for me," Viray said. "Having a MoPOC means Veterans get the care they need without spending time on the road to Houston. Bringing the care to them is the whole point."

The MoPOC is staffed by a VA Certified Prosthetists/Orthotists (CPOs) and supported by program assistants, which allows for same-day adjustments and personalized care right at the clinic. Services include evaluating and treating for custom orthotic and prosthetic interventions to aid the patient's treatment. The program was developed by VA Puget Sound clinicians and has since expanded nationwide with support from the VHA Office of Rural Health.

“I see about 10-12 Veterans in a day in the Conroe Clinic and if they need adjustment, I can just walk out to the MoPOC van, which has all the equipment at my fingertips, and take care of them,” Viray said. “It’s wonderful to be able to offer Veterans this service on the spot and get them in and out so quickly.”

Veterans interested in MoPOC services can talk with their VA care team or request a consult through their local VA Clinic.