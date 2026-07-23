VA Home Based Primary Care Not Just for Homebound Veterans

About two years ago, Air Force Veteran Guy Sheppard, who has received his health care at the Houston VA Medical Center for 18 years, had to have his left leg amputated due to blood clots.

Guy’s wife, Brenda, became his legs and caregiver, and transported him to his VA appointments. But it’s not always easy and Brenda has to get Guy and his power wheelchair in and out of their vehicle. And it’s also no secret that parking at Houston VA is a challenge due to construction on campus.

“It’s hard to park at Houston VA,” said Brenda. “Valet parking is a beautiful thing if the line is not around the corner.”

Six months ago, Brenda was struggling to load Guy into their vehicle following an appointment when Michael Wafula, a nurse with Home Based Primary Care (HBPC), was walking nearby. Michael not only went above and beyond to help Brenda but also took the opportunity to promote HBPC.

“Michael was like an angel straight out of heaven,” said Brenda. “I get emotional because it was a miracle for him to give us that information.”

Now, a primary care physician and nurse visit the Sheppard’s in their home. HBPC also provides his medications and draws blood when needed.

“They actually come to my home and provide assistance, whatever I need,” said Guy. “They’re really doing good for me. They always try to help me out in all ways, the whole 9 yards.”

A common misconception about HBPC is that it’s only for bedbound Veterans. If you live within 50 miles of a VA health care facility, you may qualify. Veterans just need to talk to their primary care provider or a social worker to see if they’re eligible.

“Some think of us as home health, but we're much more than that,” said Franciso Escobar, a RN with HBPC. “We're a full team with a physician, RN, social worker, occupational therapist, dietitian, and mental health provider - that comes to you.”

HBPC relieves the burden on a Veteran’s caregiver and gives them the convenience of time.

“Most of our Veterans are not very mobile and they have to find transportation,” said Escobar. “Going to the doctor can also take several hours. We get to give them that time back."

The program has been a blessing for the Sheppard’s.

“It's beautiful,” said Brenda. “They're thorough with my husband and take good care of him. It's been a privilege to be a part of (HBPC).”