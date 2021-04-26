VA hosts listening session

Veterans: How Can VA Improve Your Health Care? Join a virtual listening session and tell us what you think.

Veterans: How Can VA Improve Your Health Care?



Join a virtual listening session and tell us what you think.

Across the country VA is hosting public virtual listening sessions to hear from Veterans on how to design a health care system of the future and grow services for Veterans in a way that reinforces VA’s role as a leader in the U.S. health care system. Here in southeast Texas we are looking forward to robust engagement and to hearing the voices and insights of Veterans on the following topics:

How Veterans want care to be delivered in the future

Perception of the quality of health care at VA and VA’s community network

Experience with the ability to get care at VA and within VA’s community network

Satisfaction with the condition and location of VA’s facilities

VA’s role in research, education, and emergency preparedness

VA is hosting a public virtual listening session focused on the Houston VA catchment area on Tuesday, April 27, 12:30-2:00 p.m. – and you are invited. This listening session represents an exciting opportunity for Veterans to help reimagine how VA delivers care in an equitable, high quality, Veteran-centered manner and develop a plan for investing in VA’s aging infrastructure.

You can participate by phone or computer.

DATE: Tuesday, April 27

TIME: 12:30-2:00 p.m.

REGISTER: Register for the event or dial in the day and time of the listening session.

DIAL IN: 404-397-1596

ACCESS CODE: 199 548 1127

Questions? Email VHAMAQs@va.gov.