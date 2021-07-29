Valet parking resumes at Houston VAMC

Valet parking will be available at our main entrance, Monday through Friday, 5:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., and will be closed on federal holidays.

Valet parking is available free of charge to our Veterans with appointments. Houston VA is one of the few hospitals in the Texas Medical Center with free parking. This service is extremely valuable for the elderly and wheelchair or scooter-bound Veterans. Professional, friendly valet drivers will happily assist Veterans by helping them out of their vehicles and carefully and quickly parking their cars.

“We are thrilled to once again offer this amazing service for our Veterans,” said Dwayne Barnes, VA Chief of Police. “Valet parking will help Veterans get to their appointments faster, increase our parking capacity, and offer overall convenience to our patients.”

The service is fast and easy. Veterans pull up to the main entrance, show their VA I.D. card and/or appointment letter to the attendant, and head inside for their appointment. The attendant will park and lock the vehicle and appropriately secure the keys. Veterans will receive a claim ticket to use to retrieve their vehicle when they are ready to leave.

Keys will be given to VA Police Service after 6:00 p.m. Veterans can visit the VA Police Service substation located adjacent to the emergency room entrance or dial 27106 from a hospital phone for assistance. Metro and other buses will again use the Community Living Center (CLC) drive through for drop off. Riders will walk around the sidewalk to enter the building through the main entrance as the CLC entrance is not being used at this time.