PGY1 Pharmacy Residency

The resident is expected to obtain pharmacy licensure within ninety days of the start date of the residency program. The resident will be responsible for seven rotational learning experiences, five elective rotations, and four longitudinal experiences. The resident may repeat additional months of required rotation experiences as electives if desired. The resident is also required to complete a research project and present their results at national and state level professional meetings, provide a manuscript for publication, obtain ACLS and BLS certifications, complete staffing requirements in inpatient, outpatient, clinical pharmacy, and complete all requirements in the Residency Skillset checklist.