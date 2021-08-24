PGY1 Pharmacy Residency
The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency builds on the Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education. The goal is to prepare residents for board certification and develop future clinical pharmacy specialists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions.
The resident is expected to obtain pharmacy licensure within ninety days of the start date of the residency program. The resident will be responsible for seven rotational learning experiences, five elective rotations, and four longitudinal experiences. The resident may repeat additional months of required rotation experiences as electives if desired. The resident is also required to complete a research project and present their results at national and state level professional meetings, provide a manuscript for publication, obtain ACLS and BLS certifications, complete staffing requirements in inpatient, outpatient, clinical pharmacy, and complete all requirements in the Residency Skillset checklist.
- Infectious Diseases
- Internal Medicine
- Practice Management
- Residency Research
- Academia
- Cardiology
- Critical Care
- Emergency Medicine
- Geriatrics
- Hematology/Oncology
- Home Based Primary Care
- Nutrition
- Primary Care
- Psychiatry
- Solid Organ Transplant
- Spinal Cord Injury
- Inpatient Surgery
- Women’s Health and Community Based Outpatient PACT Clinic
- Medication Use Evaluation (MUE
- Non-Formulary Consults
- Staffing (Inpatient/Outpatient/Clinical)
- CHF Clinic*
- Community Living Center/Home Based Primary Care*
- General Mental Health Clinic*
- Infectious Diseases/HIV Clinic*
- Primary Care Clinic*
*Resident may select one of these rotations as the fourth required longitudinal learning experience.
- ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting
- TSHP Alcalde: Southwest Leadership Conference
- Completion of the University of Houston College of Pharmacy Teaching Certificate
- VA Houston Healthcare System pharmacists' precept more than 100 pharmacy students per year from four colleges of pharmacy
- Didactic lecture opportunities at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy
- Elective rotation in academia
- PGY1 Salary: about $47,500
- 13 days (vacation and sick leave)
- Health, dental, and vision
- U.S. citizen
- Graduate from an ACPE-accredited Doctor of Pharmacy program
- Participate in an on-site interview and clinical case review
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum Vitae
- Three letters of recommendation
- VA Application form VHA-10-2850d ***Upload to supplemental application on PhORCAS***
- Official pharmacy school transcript(s) sent to PhORCAS
Applicants should submit all application materials through PhORCAS. The deadline is January 2 of every year. The National Matching Service Code is 126013.
Contact
Oluwatoyin A. Kuloyo, Pharm.D., BCPS
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Director
Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
Pharmacy Service (119)
2002 Holcombe Blvd.
Houston, TX 77030
oluwatoyin.kuloyo@va.gov