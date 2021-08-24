PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency
The purpose of the PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency is to prepare pharmacists to become independent clinical practitioners of direct patient care in a variety of general and advanced specialty practice settings.
Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic, or other specialized positions, along with board certification, if available.
Residents who successfully complete the PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency will be able to maintain an independent or collaborative practice of management of chronic disease states across the ambulatory spectrum. The program will develop the skills necessary to act as a mentor and teacher to pharmacy students, residents, and health care providers. Successful graduates of the program will have the skills necessary for attainment of a clinical pharmacy specialist or academic position at a college of pharmacy and position them eligible for attainment of board certification in ambulatory care.
To successfully complete this program, the PGY2 resident must complete all required, elective, and longitudinal rotations. The resident must complete a research project, present the project at an approved venue, and submit a manuscript suitable for publication. The resident will present, at minimum, one pharmacotherapy conference lecture, one didactic lecture and one journal club. Additional requirements include attendance at national and regional pharmacy conferences, precepting residents and students, weekly prior authorization drug requests, completion of a medication use evaluation (MUE), clinical staffing and various lectures and presentations throughout the year.
- Orientation (1-4 weeks depending on incoming experience and skill)
- Anticoagulation
- Primary Care (2 blocks)
- Primary Care – Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)
- ID/HIV Clinic
- Practice Management
- Research
- Women's Health
- Academia
- Cardiology
- Emergency Medicine
- Hematology-Oncology
- Home Based Primary Care
- Internal Medicine
- Mental Health
- Pharmacy Informatics
- Spinal Cord Injury
- Anticoagulation (required)
- ER-Fast Track/Staffing (year-long)
- Prior Authorization Drug Requests (year-long)
- Home Based Primary Care (elective)
- ID/HIV (elective)
- Mental Health (elective)
- Primary Care (elective)
- Renal (elective)
The PGY2 resident will gain many diverse teaching experiences throughout the year, including precepting PGY1 residents and students. In addition, the resident will be expected to provide in-service presentations to medical and pharmacy staff and a minimum of one therapeutics lecture at Texas Southern University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences or the University of Houston College of Pharmacy. The resident is highly encouraged to apply to become a Texas State Board of Pharmacy licensed preceptor. If not previously obtained during PGY1 residency training, the resident will also have the opportunity to complete a teaching certificate program offered by the University of Houston College of Pharmacy.
- American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Midyear Clinical Meeting
- Texas Society of Health-System Pharmacists (TSHP) Alcalde Southwest Leadership Conference
- Yearly salary of about $51,000
- 10 paid holidays
- 13 days (vacation and sick leave)
- Health, dental, and vision insurance
- Administrative leave to attend professional meetings and conferences
- U.S. citizen
- Licensed pharmacist in any state within the U.S.
- Graduate of an ACPE-accredited Doctor of Pharmacy program
- Completion of an ASHP-accredited PGY1 residency prior to the start of this program
- Participate in an interview
- Letter of Intent
- Curriculum vitae
- Three letters of recommendation
- Official pharmacy school transcript(s) sent to PhORCAS
- VA Application form VHA-10-2850d ***Upload to supplemental application on PhORCAS***
Applications for this program will be accepted through the PhORCAS online application system. The application deadline is the first Friday in January of every year. The National Matching Service Code is 674665.
Contact
Brittany A. Heyde, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP
PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Program Director
Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
Pharmacy Service (119)
2002 Holcombe Blvd.
Houston, TX 77030
brittany.gallagher@va.gov