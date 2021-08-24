Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic, or other specialized positions, along with board certification, if available.

Residents who successfully complete the PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency will be able to maintain an independent or collaborative practice of management of chronic disease states across the ambulatory spectrum. The program will develop the skills necessary to act as a mentor and teacher to pharmacy students, residents, and health care providers. Successful graduates of the program will have the skills necessary for attainment of a clinical pharmacy specialist or academic position at a college of pharmacy and position them eligible for attainment of board certification in ambulatory care.