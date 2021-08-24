PGY2 Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Residency
The purpose of the PGY2 Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Residency is to prepare pharmacists to become independent clinical practitioners of direct patient care in infectious diseases, with the skills necessary for attainment of a clinical pharmacy specialist position, adjunct faculty position at college of pharmacy, and/or further training through a fellowship or other post-graduate program in infectious diseases pharmacotherapy.
The PGY2 Pharmacy Residency Program builds on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic, or other specialized positions, along with board certification, if available.
General requirements
- Candidates must be U.S. citizens
- Hold an active pharmacy license in any US state
- Graduate of an ACPE accredited school of pharmacy
- Have completed or in the process of completing a PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program
- Selected candidates will be required to undergo background check and drug screen
- Orientation
- Infectious Diseases consult service I, II, & III (3 months)
- HIV/Infectious Diseases primary care clinic
- Outpatient parenteral antimicrobial therapy & outpatient antimicrobial stewardship
- Infectious Diseases practice management
- Microbiology/Infection Control
- Research/quality improvement
- Clinical research/academia*
- Medical ICU
- Spinal Cord Injury
- General Surgery
- VA Pharmacy benefits management - Infectious Diseases
- Infectious Diseases consult service at other Texas Medical Center institutions*
* Offsite rotations, Texas pharmacist licensure required
- HIV/Infectious Diseases Primary Care Clinic
- Clinical staffing/Infectious Diseases prior authorization drug requests
The PGY2 Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Resident will gain many diverse teaching experiences throughout the year, such as precepting PGY1 pharmacy residents and pharmacy students. In addition, the resident will be expected to provide in-service presentations to medical and pharmacy staff, present journal clubs, case presentations, and may have an opportunity to teach one Therapeutics lecture at Texas Southern University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. The resident is highly encouraged to apply to become a Texas State Board of Pharmacy licensed preceptor.
- Infectious Diseases Week
- ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting
- Yearly salary of about $51,995
- 13 days of paid annual leave
- 13 days of sick leave
- 10 paid federal holidays
- Health, dental, and vision insurance available.
- Authorized leave for professional meetings
- Participate in an on-site interview
- Letter of Intent
- Curriculum vitae
- Official pharmacy school transcript(s)
- Three letters of recommendation
- VA Application form VHA-10-2850d
Apply via: PhORCAS.
Due date: January 3, 2022
Contact
Chester Ashong, PharmD, AAHIVP
PGY2 Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Residency Program Director
Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
Pharmacy Service (119)
2002 Holcombe Blvd.
Houston, TX 77030
Phone: 713-791-1414, ext. 25455
Fax: 713-794-7064
chester.ashong@va.gov