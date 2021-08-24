PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency

The PGY2 resident will gain many diverse teaching experiences throughout the year, including precepting PGY1 residents and students. In addition, the resident will be expected to provide in-service presentations to medical and pharmacy staff and present journal clubs, case presentations, and a minimum of one Therapeutics lecture at Texas Southern University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences or the University of Houston College of Pharmacy. The resident is highly encouraged to apply to become a Texas State Board of Pharmacy licensed preceptor. If the resident has not previously completed a teaching certificate program during their PGY1 residency, they will be required to participate in the teaching certificate program offered by the University of Houston College of Pharmacy.