PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency
PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency will build on your Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice.
PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care that improves medication therapy. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency should possess competencies that qualify them for clinical pharmacist and/or faculty positions and position them to be eligible for attainment of board certification in the specialized practice area.
To successfully complete this program, the PGY2 resident must complete all required, elective, and longitudinal rotations. The resident must complete a research project and submit a manuscript suitable for publication. Additional requirements include attendance at selected national pharmacy conferences, precepting residents and students, weekly prior authorization drug requests, completion of the year-long psychiatric pharmacy topic discussion checklist, maintain appropriate duty hours documentation, complete a formal MUE or QI project, present a pharmacotherapy conference lecture, present one formal didactic lecture, present two case presentations, present two journal clubs, and maintain compliance with institutional and departmental policies.
- Acute Inpatient Psychiatry (2 months)
- Mental Health Consult and Liaison
- Geriatric Inpatient Psychiatry
- Inpatient Neurology
- Psychiatric Pharmacy Practice Management
- Research
- Orientation (not required if early committed through MEDVAMC PGY1)
- Geriatrics – Houston Methodist Hospital (requires Texas Pharmacist License)
- Behavioral Health Program (PCMHI)
- Movement Disorder Clinic (PADRECC)
- Psychiatric Emergency Department
- Academia – University of Houston College of Pharmacy
- General Mental Health Clinic
- Adolescent Psychiatry – The Menninger Clinic (requires Texas Pharmacist License)
- Pain - MD Anderson Cancer Center
General Mental Health Clinic (Required)
The PGY2 resident will gain many diverse teaching experiences throughout the year, including precepting PGY1 residents and students. In addition, the resident will be expected to provide in-service presentations to medical and pharmacy staff and present journal clubs, case presentations, and a minimum of one Therapeutics lecture at Texas Southern University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences or the University of Houston College of Pharmacy. The resident is highly encouraged to apply to become a Texas State Board of Pharmacy licensed preceptor. If the resident has not previously completed a teaching certificate program during their PGY1 residency, they will be required to participate in the teaching certificate program offered by the University of Houston College of Pharmacy.
- American Society of Health-System Pharmacists Midyear Clinical Meeting
- College of Psychiatric and Neurologic Pharmacists Annual Meeting
- Yearly salary of $51,000
- 10 paid holidays
- 13 days (vacation and sick leave)
- Health, dental, and vision.
- Administrative leave to attend professional meetings and conferences
- U.S. citizen
- Licensed pharmacist in any state within the USA
- Have completed or be in the process of completing a PGY1 residency program
- Graduate of an ACPE-accredited Doctor of Pharmacy program
- Participate in an on-site interview
- Letter of Intent
- Curriculum vitae
- Official copies of pharmacy school transcript(s)
- Three letters of recommendation
- VA Application form VHA-10-2850c ***Upload to supplemental application on PhORCAS***
- VA Declaration for Employment Form
Applicants should submit all application materials through PhORCAS. The deadline is January 3, 2021.
Contact
Brian G. Mitchell, PharmD, BCPS, BCPP
PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Director
Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
Pharmacy Service (119)
2002 Holcombe Blvd.
Houston, TX 77030
Phone: 713-794-7161
Fax: 713-794-7064
brian.mitchell3@va.gov