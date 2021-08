Pharmacy preceptors by specialty

Administration

Cheryl Douglas, RPh

Chief of Pharmacy Services

Texas Southern University College of Pharmacy and Health Services

Tomi L. Swain-Alexander, PharmD, BCPS, CDCES

Associate Chief of Pharmacy Services

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Pharmacoeconomics and Primary Care

Xavier University of Louisiana College of Pharmacy

PGY1 – Baptist Memorial Hospital – Memphis, Tennessee

PGY2 – Ambulatory Care - Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center

Harold Doucet, PharmD

Outpatient Pharmacy Supervisor

Texas Southern University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

Christina E. Pereira, PharmD

Outpatient Pharmacy Program Manager

Health-System Pharmacy Administration Residency Program Director

Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

Vy Nguyen, RPh

Staff Development and Quality Management Pharmacist

University of Houston College of Pharmacy

Sonya R. Wilmer, PharmD, BCPS, VHA-CM

Outpatient Clinical Pharmacy Manager

Mercer University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

PGY1 – Children's National Medical Center and George Washington University Medical Center

Anticoagulation

Kimthy D. Phung, PharmD

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Anticoagulation

University of California at San Francisco School of Pharmacy

PGY1 – Kaiser Permanente Health Systems

Rosemin Pirmohamed, PharmD

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Anticoagulation

Mercer University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

PGY1 – Stratton VA Medical Center

Jamie Trinh, PharmD, BCPS, BCNSP

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Anticoagulation

Pharm BS – University of Houston College of Pharmacy

PharmD – University of Florida at Gainesville

Cardiology/Critical Care

Stephanie Bird, PharmD

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit

University of Houston College of Pharmacy

PGY1 – The University of Chicago Medical Center

PGY2 – Critical Care – The University of Chicago Medical Center

Michael A. Gillette, PharmD, BCPS-AQ Cardiology, AACC

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Cardiology

Nova Southeastern University (NSU) College of Pharmacy

PGY1 – North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System

Post-Doctoral Fellowship in Cardiology (2-years) – North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System

Shazia Raheem, PharmD

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in the Medical Intensive Care Unit

Virginia Commonwealth University School of Pharmacy

PGY1 – New York-Presbyterian Hospital

PGY2 – Critical Care – New York-Presbyterian Hospital

Elisabeth Sulaica, PharmD, BCCP

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Cardiology

Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy

University of Houston College of Pharmacy

PGY1 – Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center

PGY2 – Cardiology – University of Kentucky HealthCare

Matthew A. Wanat, PharmD, BCPS, BCCCP, FCCM

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Critical Care

Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy

Northeastern Bouve College of Health Sciences

PGY1 – Houston Methodist Hospital

PGY2 – Critical Care – Houston Methodist Hospital

Emergency Medicine

Sania Sultan, PharmD, BCPS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in the Emergency Department

Texas Southern University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

PGY1 – North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System

Geriatrics

Hannah Sulik, PharmD, BCPS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Geriatrics

University of Texas College of Pharmacy

PGY1 – Central Arkansas VA Medical Center

PGY2 – Geriatric - South Texas VA Medical Center

Home-Based Primary Care

Brittany Heyde, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Home Based Primary Care

Director, PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency

St John’s University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

PGY1 – VA New York Harbor Health Care System

PGY2 – Ambulatory Care – North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System

Fiona Imarhia, PharmD, BCPS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Home-Based Primary Care

University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy

PGY1 – Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center

PGY2 – Ambulatory Care Pharmacy – Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center

Katashia Partee Kendrick, PharmD, BCACP

Clinical Pharmacist Specialist in Home Based Primary Care

Xavier University of Louisiana College of Pharmacy

PGY1 – Central Arkansas VA Healthcare System

PGY2 – Primary Care – Central Arkansas Veteran Healthcare System

Kristina Ngo, PharmD, BCPS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Home Based Primary Care

University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy

Jennifer D. Nguyen, PharmD, BCPS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Home Based Primary Care

University of Texas College of Pharmacy

PGY1 – Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center

Chandler D. Schexnayder, PharmD, BCPS, CDCES

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Home-Based Primary Care

Coordinator, PGY1 Pharmacy Residency

Xavier University of Louisiana College of Pharmacy

PGY1 – Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center

PGY2 – Ambulatory Care Pharmacy – Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center

Hematology & Oncology

John E. Mbue, PharmD, BCOP

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Hematology and Oncology

University of Missouri – Kansas City School of Pharmacy

PGY1 – Walter Reed Army Medical Center

Infectious Diseases

Chester N. Ashong, PharmD, AAHIVP

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Hepatitis C and HIV

Director, PGY2 Infectious Diseases Residency

Creighton University School of Pharmacy and Health Professions

PGY1 – Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center

PGY2 – Infectious Diseases – Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center

Parisa Khan, PharmD, BCIDP

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Outpatient Antimicrobial Stewardship

Coordinator, PGY2 Infectious Diseases Residency

Harding University College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Residency: University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas, TX)

PGY-2 Infectious Diseases Residency: VA North Texas Health Care System (Dallas, TX)

Inpatient Surgery

Erene Attia, PharmD, BCPS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Inpatient Surgery

University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy

PGY1 – South Texas Veterans Health Care System

Janay Bailey, PharmD, BCPS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Inpatient Surgery

Texas Southern University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

PGY1 – Corpus Christi Medical Center

PGY2 – Pharmacotherapy – Hunterdon Medical Center

Alok Salgia, PharmD, BCPS, BCCP

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Inpatient Surgery

Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy, Rutgers University

PGY1 – Mount Sinai Hospital, Sinai Health System

Internal Medicine

Nhi Hoang, PharmD, BCPS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Internal Medicine

University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy

PGY1 – VA North Texas Health Care System

Oluwatoyin A. Kuloyo, PharmD, BCPS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Internal Medicine

Director, PGY1 Pharmacy Residency

Belmont University College of Pharmacy

PGY1 – Xavier University of Louisiana College of Pharmacy – Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center

Jenny Kwong, PharmD, BCPS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Internal Medicine

University of Texas College of Pharmacy

Angelena McBayne, PharmD

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Internal Medicine

Texas Southern University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

PGY1 – Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System

Jetavia J. Moody, PharmD

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Internal Medicine

Texas Southern University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

PGY1 – Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System

Christopher Daniel Pearson, PharmD, BCPS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Internal Medicine

Nova Southeastern University College of Pharmacy

PGY1 – Huntsville Hospital

PGY2 – Internal Medicine – St. Louis College of Pharmacy

Christine Pele, PharmD, BCPS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Internal Medicine

University of Arizona College of Pharmacy

PGY1 – Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center

PGY2 – Internal Medicine – Houston Methodist Hospital

Caroline N. Pham, PharmD, BCPS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Internal Medicine

University of Houston College of Pharmacy

PGY1 – Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center

PGY2 – Internal Medicine – University Medical Center Brackenridge, Seton Medical Center

Shaila Sheth, PharmD, BCPS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Internal Medicine

University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy

PGY1 – University of Virginia

Sarah Theriault, PharmD

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Internal Medicine

University of Houston College of Pharmacy

PGY1 – Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center

Mental Health/Psychiatry

Saadia Basit, PharmD, BCPP

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Outpatient Mental Health

Coordinator, PGY-2 Psychiatric Residency

The University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy

PGY1 – Michael E. DeBakey VAMC

PGY2 – Psychiatric – The University of Texas at Austin

Austin De La Cruz, PharmD, BCPP

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Outpatient Mental Health

Clinical Assistant Professor at University of Houston College of Pharmacy

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Pharmacy

PGY1 – North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System

PGY2 – Psychiatry – North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System

Dozie Dike, PharmD, BCPP

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Outpatient Mental Health (CBOC)

University of Houston College of Pharmacy

PGY1 – VA North Texas Healthcare System

PGY2 – Psychiatric – VA North Texas Healthcare System

Lisa J. Miller, PharmD, BCPP, CGP

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Outpatient Mental Health

Medical University of South Carolina

PGY1 – North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Affairs Medical Center

PGY2 – Psychiatric – North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Brian G. Mitchell, PharmD, BCPS, BCPP

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Inpatient Psychiatry

Director, PGY2 Psychiatric Residency

Texas Southern University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

PGY1 – North Texas Veterans Affairs Medical Center

PGY2 – Psychiatric – Parkland Health & Hospital System and Texas Tech University

Chinelo Oji, PharmD, MPH, BCPP

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Outpatient Mental Health

Hampton University School of Pharmacy

PGY1 – Ambulatory Care – North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health Care System

PGY2 – Psychiatric – South Texas Veterans Health Care System

Masters - The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) School of Public Health

Hayden M. Stewart, PharmD, BCPP

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Inpatient Psychiatry

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Pharmacy

PGY1 – Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center

PGY2 – Psychiatric – Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center

Megan Wary, PharmD, BCPP

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Outpatient Mental Health

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

PGY1 – Central Virginia VA Medical Center

PGY2 – Psychiatric – Central Virginia VA Medical Center

Primary Care

Sylvester O. Agbahiwe, PharmD, BCACP

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care

Coordinator, PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency

Texas Southern University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

PGY1 – Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center

Autumn D Jackson, PharmD, BCACP, CDCES

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care (Texas City CBOC)

University of Houston College of Pharmacy

PGY1 – Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center

Rosemary Akachukwu Jackson, Pharm.D., BCACP

Clinical Pharmacist Specialist in Primary Care

University of Florida College of Pharmacy

PGY1 – Harris Health System

PGY2 – Geriatrics – Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center

Shani King, PharmD, BC-ADM

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care (Women’s Health)

Xavier University of Louisiana College of Pharmacy

PGY1 – Central Arkansas Veteran Affairs Healthcare System

PGY2 – Geriatrics - Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center

Janeca N. Malveaux, PharmD, BCPS, CDCES

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care

University of Louisiana at Monroe College of Pharmacy

PGY1 – Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center

Yavonne Q. Martinez, PharmD, MPH, RPh

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care (Conroe CBOC)

University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy

University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy

PGY1 – Ambulatory Care Specialty at University of Mississippi Medical Center

Masters – University of Texas at Houston School of Public Health, Master of Public Health with emphasis in Community Health Care

Scott Thomas McDowell, BCPS, BCACP, CDCES

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care (Humble CBOC)

University of Georgia College of Pharmacy

PGY1 – Stanford Hospital and Clinics

PGY2 – Managed Care/Ambulatory - Cigna/Healthspring

Arezo Noormohammadi, PharmD, BCACP

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Primary Care (Lake Jackson CBOC)

Texas Southern University

PGY1 – Christus Spohn, Corpus Christi

PGY2 – Ambulatory Care – St. Louis College of Pharmacy

Phi-Phung (Lauren) Thi Nguyen, PharmD

Clinical Pharmacist Specialist in Primary Care (Richmond CBOC)

University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy

PGY1 – Ambulatory Care, Cleveland VA Medical Center

James Papadatos, PharmD, BCPS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care

University of Maryland School of Pharmacy

PGY1 – VA Maryland Health Care System

PGY2 – Ambulatory Care – VA Maryland Health Care System

Jennifer R. Vinson, PharmD

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care (Lufkin CBOC)

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Pharmacy

PGY1 – Roseburg VA Healthcare System

Spinal Cord Injury

Regina A. Issac, PharmD, BCPS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Spinal Cord Injury

University of Houston College of Pharmacy

PGY1 – Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center