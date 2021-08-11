Psychology internship and postdoctoral fellowship

The MEDVAMC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, and the Psychology Training Program is committed to ensuring a range of diversity among our trainees. We select qualified candidates representing diverse ethnic/racial backgrounds, sexual orientations, disabilities, geographic locations, and life experiences.

Internship Program

The Psychology Training Program at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center (MEDVAMC) offers a pre-doctoral internship in professional psychology. The goal of our program is to prepare trainees for the practice of professional psychology in a variety of settings with a particular emphasis on preparation for VA and other medical/institutional settings with a diverse population. We offer a Generalist Track and a Neuropsychology Track through the internship. Our program offers a wide breadth of clinical training opportunities focused on evidence-based practices. Information about our program structure, training rotations, eligibility requirements, and application procedures are available in our training brochure.