Castle Point VA Medical Center Campus Map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
-
From the North: NYS Thruway to Exit 17 onto Interstate 84 East. Beyond the toll booths take Exit 41 onto Route 9D North. Proceed for 1.5 miles. The hospital entrance is on your left.
-
From New York City: West Side Drive North or the Major Deegan North to Sawmill River Parkway. Exit onto Taconic State Parkway North to Interstate 84 West to Exit 41 (last exit before bridge). Turn right onto Route 9D North. Proceed for 1.5 miles. The hospital entrance is on your left.
-
From Connecticut: Interstate 84 West to Exit 41 (last exit before the bridge). Turn right onto Route 9D North and proceed for 1.5 miles. The hospital entrance is on your left.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
Castle Point VA Medical Center
41 Castle Point Road
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590-7004
Intersection:
Castle Point Road and South River Road
Coordinates: 41°32'25.43"N 73°57'43.93"W